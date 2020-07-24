This Is How We Do It
Music
Shoreline Mafia & Wiz Khalifa Flip A Montell Jordan Classic With "How We Do It"
Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin put a new spin on Montell Jordan's classic '90s hit "This Is How We Do It" with his own version titled "How We Do It" featuring Wiz Khalifa.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jul 24, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE