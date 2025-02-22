News
they left me with the sword
Mixtapes
Paris Texas Return With First Project Since 2023 With "They Left Me With The Sword" EP
Paris Texas returns with a potential bridge project before their next album.
By
Zachary Horvath
44 mins ago
16 Views