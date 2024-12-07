The World Changed Me
Music
Fat Joe Calls Ozempic "The Greatest Invention Ever"
Fat Joe credits Ozempic for weight loss while promoting upcoming album.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
December 07, 2024
522 Views
