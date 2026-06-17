The War and Treaty

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BET Awards Announces Star-Studded List Of Performers For 2026 Ceremony
The BET Awards are taking place on Sunday, June 28 in Los Angeles, and we now know the performers who will be taking the stage.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026