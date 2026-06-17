The Valley

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Relationships
Dr. Dre's New Girlfriend Michelle Saniei Confirms The Status Of Their Relationship
After being photographed together in April, Michelle Saniei has confirmed what fans already suspected about Dr. Dre.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026