The Roots Picnic
Fans Go Wild As Usher Walks Around The Roots Picnic
If anything, Usher's Sunday night set it going to be HYPE.
By
Ben Mock
Jun 04, 2023
The Roots Picnic Announces 2022 Return And Lineup
The Roots Picnic is set to return this June at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
By
Brianna Lawson
Feb 15, 2022
