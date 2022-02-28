the rise and fall of slaughterhouse
- MusicJoell Ortiz Says He's "Not Above A Diss Record" While Speaking On Slaughterhouse FalloutEarlier this year, there was tension with Ortiz and his ex-groupmates Joe Budden and Roy Da 5'9" over his joint album with KXNG Crooked.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoe Budden & Joell Ortiz Argue On Livestream: "Suck My D*ck!"It all centers around Ortiz and KXNG CROOKED's forthcoming album, "The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse."By Erika Marie
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Joe Budden Aren't Pleased With KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz's "Slaughterhouse" ProjectRoyce Da 5'9" shares his two cents on Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked's forthcoming project, "The Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse." By Aron A.