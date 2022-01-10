THE REV3NGE
Joey Bada$$ Makes A Triumphant Return With "THE REV3NGE"
Joey is "out for blood" in the track's accompanying music video.
Hayley Hynes
Jan 14, 2022
Joey Bada$$ Announces New Song "THE REV3NGE" Dropping This Friday
Bada$$ shared the good news to his Instagram page on Sunday evening.
Hayley Hynes
Jan 10, 2022
