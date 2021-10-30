The Old Man & the Three
Sports
Chris Paul Explains How He's Not Concerned With Getting A Ring
Chris Paul is just missing one thing on his CV.
By
Alexander Cole
Feb 04, 2022
Sports
P.J Tucker Reveals His Mindset When Guarding Kevin Durant
Tucker tells J.J Redick "you have to trick yourself" when guarding KD.
By
Vaughn Johnson
Oct 30, 2021
