the message
- NumbersScorpio Of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five Says Group Initially "Hated" “The Message”Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five recently explained why the group originally hated their hit song, “The Message.”By Cole Blake
- MusicDuke Bootee, Co-Writer Of "The Message," Passes Away At 69Duke Bootee was one of the geniuses behind the legendary song "The Message."By Alexander Cole
- MusicNas Opens Up About His Last Conversation With 2PacDuring an interview with Hot 97, Nas opened up about squashing a misunderstanding-driven beef with 2Pac Shakur. By Mitch Findlay