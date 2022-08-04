the flores twins
Pop Culture
50 Cent Set To Host Podcast On El Chapo's Demise
50 Cent is set to host a new podcast series on the lives of infamous drug traffickers The Flores Twins and their role in taking down drug-lord El Chapo.
By
hnhh
Aug 04, 2022
