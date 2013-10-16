the expansion tape
- MixtapesThe Expansion Tape (Hosted By DJ Base)The latest tape from West L.A. emcee Mann, hosted By DJ Base and featuring Lanaa Mak, Skeme, BEeFf, Kevo Da Kid, Shawn Chrystopher, Stoney The Dealer, El Co, Tone Oliver, and Matik with production from Red VIsion, Laze & Royal, Rey Reel, Nate Foxx, Tree Lo, Rob Holiday, THC, Beat Boy, Sounds, Dnez, Matty Trump, Jely Rol and Wundermine. #PeaceLifeBy hnhh
- NewsElementsA final leak from MANN's The Expansion Tape, which drops tomorrow. Featuring Kevo Da Kid and with HS87 producer Rey Reel behind the boards. Enjoy.By hnhh
- NewsAutumn"Life inspired this one." A leak from Mann's upcoming project "The Expansion Tape", which drops on October 22nd. Enjoy.By hnhh