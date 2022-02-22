Terrence Henderson
Music
TDE's Punch Returns To Suggest That The Superstar Era Is Over: "Nothing Is Sustainable"
After dropping his picks for the next superstars in Hip Hop, Punch now questions if superstars will continue in an age where attention spans are lessening.
By
Erika Marie
Feb 22, 2022
