Tate Kobang
Cardi B & Offset Feud With Nicki Minaj's Artist Tate Kobang Over "PR Stunt" Claims
Cardi caused caught a stir after throwing her microphone at a crowd in Las Vegas, but some speculate it was all to generate attention for her "Jealousy" collab with Offset.
By
Hayley Hynes
Jul 31, 2023
