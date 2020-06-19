tamika d. mallory
- TVKenya Moore & Porsha Williams War Over BLM Activism & Civil Disobedience"RHOA" co-stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams had a heated exchange recently over the latter star co-signing the infamous fight between "RHOP" castmates Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard while also being a BLM activist.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Enlists Rap All-Stars On Powerful Posse Cut "Time For Change"Trae Tha Truth unites T.I., Styles P, Mysonne, Ink, Anthony Hamilton, Conway, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner and Bun B, alongside activists Tamika Mallory & Lee Merritt, for a BLM-themed new single.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Denounces Cancel Culture: "Shaming Doesn’t Lead To Learning"Willow Smith shared her thoughts about cancel culture on a special Juneteenth episode of "Red Table Talk."By Lynn S.