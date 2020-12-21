Tabe Masa
Politics
Joe Biden Broadcasts Himself Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine
With his wife Jill Biden by his side, president-elect Joe Biden stood by his word to take the new COVID-19 vaccine on-camera today (12/21) at the Christiana Care hospital campus in Newark, Delaware.
By
Keenan Higgins
Dec 21, 2020
