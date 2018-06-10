swimming pool
- LifeA $380 Gucci Swimsuit Sold Out Even Though It Can't Be Worn In WaterThe swimsuit material is not made to come in contact with chlorine.ByAlex Zidel17.0K Views
- Society"ID Adam" Fired From Job After Calling Police On Black Family At Community PoolID Adam is out of luck. ByKarlton Jahmal5.5K Views
- SocietyWhite Man Dubbed "ID Adam" Calls Police On Black Woman For Using The Community PoolThe trend of calling police on people of color continues. ByKarlton Jahmal5.8K Views
- MusicWaka Flocka Buys A Brand New MansionWaka Flocka's got a new home base.ByMatthew Parizot9.7K Views