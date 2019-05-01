Supersonics
- SportsKevin Durant Rookie Card Breaks Record At AuctionKevin Durant's rookie card was a hot commodity.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGary Payton Responds To Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" SlanderGary Payton knows exactly where MJ is coming from.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Jordan Hilariously Laughs Off Gary Payton In "The Last Dance"Michael Jordan has been taking no prisoners in "The Last Dance."By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Garnett Says He Wants To Bring SuperSonics Back To SeattleKevin Garnett is going to make basketball fans in Seattle very happy with these comments.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSupersonics-Inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid Coming Soon: First LookUnfortunately for most Supersonics fans, these are only coming in grade school sizes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Release Date Confirmed: Beauty Shots RevealedThese are for you loyal Supersonics fans out there.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Rumored Release Date Revealed: Best Look YetThese are a must-have for Supersonics fans. By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson Rumored To Help Seattle Bring The Supersonics BackThe Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.By Alexander Cole