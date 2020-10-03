super spreader
- Pop CultureParty For Taylor Swift's Album Deemed A Super Spreader Event, 100 COVID Cases ReportedThe singer didn't attend the event, but 600 fans gathered together in Australia to celebrate the re-release of her album, "Red."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Hosts Raging Super Bowl Party, Hundreds Seen MasklessFootage of the packed club shows hundreds of people in the audience during his performance.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWhite House Rose Garden Event Likely Grounds For COVID Super Spread: ReportThe Rose Garden event where Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee could be responsible for COVID-19 super spreading. By Aron A.