super middleweight title
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Knocks Out Caleb Plant In Impressive FashionCanelo Alvarez continues to show why he is one of the greatest of all time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Defeats Billy Joe Saunders Thanks To Eye-Socket InjuryBilly Joe Saunders had to go to the hospital after a vicious punch from Canelo Alvarez.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Easily Defeats Avni Yildirim, Next Opponent RevealedCanelo Alvarez improved his overall record to 55-1-2.By Alexander Cole