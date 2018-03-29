Sun Sentinel
- SportsDwyane Wade On Whether He Deserves A 13th All-Star Nod: "I'm Not Picking Me"Dwyane Wade is still throwin' down yams during his farewell tour.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- MusicKoly P Survives Shooting, Live Streams Ambulance Ride In Broward CountyKoly P survives a shooting in his Broward County neighborhood.ByDevin Ch6.7K Views
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Lawyer Believes His Murder Was A Result Of A "Random Robbery"XXXTENTACION's lawyer speaks out about the rapper's death.ByAron A.34.9K Views
- SocietyNikolas Cruz Is Receiving Love Notes & Money From Crazy Teenage GirlsProbably the most twisted story of the day. ByChantilly Post14.7K Views