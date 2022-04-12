subway shooting
Crime
Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Taken Into Police Custody
A suspect has been arrested for the Brooklyn subway shooting.
By
Cole Blake
Apr 13, 2022
Sports
Kevin Durant Comments On Brooklyn Subway Shooting
The Subway shooting in Brooklyn happened close to the Nets' practice facility.
By
Alexander Cole
Apr 12, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE