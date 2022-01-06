Straight Drop
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Jail: ReportJustin Johnson, one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, was reportedly attacked in jail.By Alex Zidel
- GossipYoung Dolph's Alleged Killers Hire Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta's Lawyer: ReportThe two men accused of shooting and killing Young Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have reportedly hired the lawyer that helped Blac Youngsta get off when he was charged with shooting Dolph's car in 2017.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Filmed Music Video At Home Where Getaway Car Was FoundYoung Dolph's alleged killer helped police find him by sharing a music video at the home where the getaway vehicle was found.By Alex Zidel