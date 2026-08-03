Stephanie Favors

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Sidney Starr's Mom Stunned By Child Molestation Arrest
Sidney Starr was arrested over the weekend for alleged sexual contract with a minor, and now, her mother is weighing in.
By
Alexander Cole
August 03, 2026