Square, Inc.
- MusicJay-Z Finalizes Tidal Deal With Jack Dorsey's Square, Inc.: ReportJay-Z has reportedly closed on the deal to sell 80% ownership of Tidal to Jack Dorsey's Square, Inc. for $350 million.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJay-Z & Jack Dorsey's Tidal Deal Earns Hov's Partners $8.91 Million Each: ReportThose partners include Beyoncé, Rihanna, J. Cole, Kanye West, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Madonna, and more.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkademiks Claims Jay-Z Uses "Black-Owned" As A "Bait & Switch" Business MoveThe blogger praised Jay as a businessman but disagreed with how Hov allegedly acquires Black consumers before selling off companies to White people.By Erika Marie