Speak On It
Pop Culture
Drew Sidora Claims Nicki Minaj Made Embarrassing Comment About Her Weight
The actress, who portrayed T-Boz in the TLC biopic, said Nicki saw her at an audition and allegedly said, "Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC."
By
Erika Marie
Dec 14, 2020
