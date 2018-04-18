social welfare
- MusicMeek Mill Reminds Us Of His "Rags To Riches Story" By Posting His Mom's Welfare CardMeek Mill empties out his mother's purse on Twitter.ByDevin Ch5.9K Views
- MusicKanye West Launches Initiative To Improve Conditions In Hometown ChicagoKanye West will launch a social welfare program for thousands of Chicago residents.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- SocietyCardi B, Rihanna & Donald Trump Crack "Time 100" List For 2018The 2018 "Time 100" represents a US-centric list of global influencers.ByDevin Ch1403 Views
- EntertainmentCardi B Credited By Bernie Sanders With Illustrating Social Welfare CrisisBernie invokes Cardi B during twitter debate.ByDevin Ch1.6K Views