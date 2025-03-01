News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
snakes in the grass
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Trizz & Ab-Soul Connect To Weed Out The "Snakes In The Grass" On Their Joint Single
Los Angeles underground talent Trizz is linking up with one of TDE's most expressive writers for an ominous new single, "Snakes In The Grass."
By
Zachary Horvath
9 mins ago