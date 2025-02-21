News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
smurfs soundtrack
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Cardi B & DJ Khaled Headline "Smurfs" Soundtrack Single "Higher Love" Featuring DESI TRILL, Natania & Subhi
The iconic blue characters are returning to the big screen later this year.
By
Zachary Horvath
36 mins ago
30 Views