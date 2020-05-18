simone johnson
- SportsDwayne Johnson's Daughter Makes History After WWE DebutSimone Johnson became the first ever fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history.By Rex Provost
- WrestlingDwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Unveils WWE Name & Shuts Down CriticsNow that Ava Raine is preparing for her big debut, she also addresses critics who continue to mention her father's tenure as The Rock.By Erika Marie
- WrestlingDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Praises Daughter For WWE SigningDwayne Johnson has a lot of fatherly pride when it comes to his daughter.By Alexander Cole