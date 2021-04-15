Simon & Schuster
- Pop CultureLogic Discusses Mental Health, Retirement & More In New Memoir "This Bright Future"Logic's memoir, "This Bright Future," is releasing next month.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSimon & Schuster Refuses To Distribute Louisville Cop's Breonna Taylor Tell-AllSimon & Schuster has "decided not be involved in the distribution" of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly's book, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeCop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Lands Book Deal About Incident: ReportJonathan Mattingly, who is suing Taylor's boyfriend, has reportedly penned, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Erika Marie