show rates
Music
Lil Tjay Reveals How Much He Makes Per Show
Lil Tjay says he needs $150,000 for a show.
By
Alex Zidel
Mar 31, 2021
Music
Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
Lil Baby's rates going way up following the double-platinum certification of the Atlanta rapper's sophomore album, "My Turn."
By
Aron A.
Nov 11, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE