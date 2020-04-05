shave
- GramTiffany Haddish "Just Loving" Her New Bald Look: See PhotoTiffany Haddish revealed the "best part" about being bald after she cut off all her hair on Instagram live a few weeks ago.By Lynn S.
- GramPost Malone Shaves Head & Debuts Massive Skull TattooPost Malone appears to have shaved off all his hair, revealing a brand new skull tattoo inked on the side of his head.By Lynn S.
- AnticsLil Pump Shaved His Eyebrows Because Of "Tiger King" Star Carole BaskinLil Pump suggested that he shaved his eyebrows off in honour of "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin's late husband, whom many believe was murdered by Carole.By Lynn S.