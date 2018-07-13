shared
- MusicA$AP Ant Has Left A$AP Mob: "Went Solo"The A$AP Movement loses a pivotal member.By Devin Ch
- MusicFather Announces "Adult Swim" Mixtape, New Video & European TourFather has plenty of news to share with the World.By Devin Ch
- MusicBrockhampton Announces "I'll Be There," Its 3rd-Ever North American TourThe teen hunger dept. drops another big announcement.By Devin Ch
- MusicMick Jenkins Is Dropping "Bruce Banner" Single Tomorrow On Beats 1 RadioStay tuned for a world premiere.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez' Email Hacker Could Face 9 Years In PrisonSelena Gomez gets proper vindication in her fight for Internet privacy.By Devin Ch