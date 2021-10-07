Shalaya Briston
Former NFL Star Terrelle Pryor Arrested On Charges He Physically Assaulted GF
In 2019, the same woman, Shalaya Briston, was accused of stabbing the ex-Jets star. They were both arrested following that altercation.
Erika Marie
Oct 07, 2021
