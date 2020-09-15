Shady XX
- MusicPaul Rosenberg Clarifies Eminem's "Shady XX" Artwork OriginFollowing the release of several scrapped "Shady XX" logo concepts and ensuing album speculation, Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg came forward to clear the air. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn & Boogie Dumbfounded Over Eminem's Scrapped "Shady XX" NewsEminem was supposedly working on "Shady XX" according to graphic designer Mike Saputo, which caught Westside Gunn and Boogie off-guard.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's Scrapped "Shady XX" Logo Shared By ArtistEminem's label was seemingly considering the release of something "Shady XX" related, possibly featuring Griselda & Boogie, as indicated by a new post by artist Mike Saputo. By Mitch Findlay