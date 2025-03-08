News
Sexual Eurption
Music
T-Pain Introduced Auto-Tune To The 2000s But Credits Snoop Dogg For Making It Acceptable To Use In Hip-Hop
After T-Pain reached the top of the charts with "I'm Sprung" in 2005, Snoop Dogg joined the trend with "Sexual Eruption" in 2007.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
March 08, 2025
165 Views