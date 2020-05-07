season 10
TV
"AHS" To Feature "Crazy, Erotic Sex" Scenes With Macaulay Culkin & Kathy Bates
"American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy secured Macaulay Culkin for season 10 by promising he'd have "crazy, erotic sex" scenes with 71-year-old actress, Kathy Bates.
By
Lynn S.
May 07, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE