Scru Face Jean
- MusicScru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar BeefHotNewHipHop spoke with Scru Face Jean about his love of battle rap, his YouTube career, and his future music plans in this exclusive interview.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- SongsScru Face Jean Takes Some Major Stabs At Drake On "Opp List" Following His UMG LawsuitThe rapper was one of many namedropped in the federal defamation lawsuit and he's the second to clap back. ByZachary Horvath1168 Views