Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Pop Culture
Rihanna Hosts Star-Studded Savage x Fenty Show: BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Cyn Santana, Vanessa Hudgens
At the show, Ri spoke to reporters about her dedication to creating an inclusive line for all bodies.
By
Erika Marie
Sep 23, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE