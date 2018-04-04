saul canelo alvarez
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Outboxes Daniel Jacobs To Unify All The Middleweight BeltsCanelo Alvarez bests "Brooklyn's Finest" to become the unified Middleweight champ of the world.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Set To Fight Daniel Jacobs On Cinco De Mayo WeekendCanelo Alvarez & Daniel Jacobs will put all the Middleweight straps on the line in a unification bout.By Devin Ch
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Laughs Off Canelo's Challenge: "Takes Me 36 Mins To Make $300 Mill"Floyd Mayweather labels McGregor a quitter, and Canelo a cheater, as he asserts himself the GOAT.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Signs Richest Boxing Contract Ever: $375 Million For 11 FightsCanelo secures the bag following his impressive decision victory over Gennady Golovkin.By Devin Ch
- SportsGennady Golovkin Challenges Canelo Alvarez After Knocking Out His ReplacementA 2nd Round Knockout over Vanes Martirosyan.By Devin Ch
- Sports50 Cent Upset About GGG-Canelo Fight Cancellation, Offers Opinion On First Fight50 Cent is saddened by the cancellation of the Canelo-Golovkin megafight.By Devin Ch