rxknephew slimesito beef

Songs
RXKNephew Takes Trolling To New Heights On 12-Minute Slimesito Diss Track "The Truth"
Prolific underground MC RXKNephew is currently living rent free in Slimesito's head right now and this track "The Truth" is pure comedy.
By
Zachary Horvath
9 mins ago