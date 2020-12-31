Run That Back
- MusicWill.i.Am Catches Heat From OG Black Eyed Peas Member Kim Hill Over "Black Group" ComplaintHe said he was "hurt" they weren't considered a "Black group," but Hill said in a video, "You want that same community to validate you and you put a White girl in that place."By Erika Marie
- MusicWill.i.Am Says "It Hurts" That Black Eyed Peas Aren't "Considered A Black Group"He believes the group's international success is why people wouldn't label them as apart of "urban or Black culture."By Erika Marie