Roger Janke
Crime
#StopAsianHate Cries Continue As Man Is Charged For Throwing Rocks At Asian Mom & Son
More crimes against the Asian community continue to arise, the latest being a California man who threw rocks at a mother & son due to his distaste for Koreans.
By
Keenan Higgins
Apr 06, 2021
