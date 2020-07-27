Robin Givens
- TVRobin Givens Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?With a career that has spanned decades, Robin Givens is an icon in the industry. Look at how she amassed her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesRobin Givens Hits Mike Tyson & Jamie Foxx With Cease & Desist Letters Over BiopicShe doesn't want her marriage to the boxing champ mentioned in the upcoming film.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMike Tyson's Ex Robin Givens Doesn't Want To Be Portrayed In Biopic, Cites AbuseMike Tyson's ex-wife, actress Robin Givens, has shared that she doesn't want her story included in Jamie Foxx's biopic about the champion fighter.By Erika Marie