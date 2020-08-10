retailiation
Music
FBG Duck Shooting Leads Chicago PD To Issue A Retaliation Warning
The Chicago Police Department sent out a warning for city residents to stay cautious of retaliation shootings in response to the August 4th murder of local rapper FBG Duck.
By
Keenan Higgins
Aug 10, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE