Music
R Kelly Takes On Chris Brown's "Residuals" Challenge With A Candid Verse From Behind Bars
Several singers have already contributed to the challenge featuring Chris Brown's song, "Residuals," including Tank, NLE Choppa, and more.
By
Cole Blake
March 11, 2025
