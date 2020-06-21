Reprise
- NewsRoc Nation Releases New Compilation Album With D Smoke, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, & MoreRoc Nation releases a compilation album about the social climate in America, featuring Vic Mensa, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy, Jorja Smith, Rapsody, AJ Tracey, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVic Mensa Speaks On Our Troubled Times With "No More Teardrops"Vic Mensa spills his soul on police brutality, street crime, Wall Street corruption and the extremely problematic prison system on his new single "No More Teardrops."By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesOscar Isaac Will Only Return To "Star Wars" Franchise "If I Need Another House"Oscar Isaac doesn't expect to reprise his role as Poe Dameron for future "Star Wars" films.By Cole Blake