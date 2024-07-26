relatable tweet
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Nicki Minaj Roasted For Just Now Realizing She’s An Adult
You can flame her for this, but we agree in some regard.
By
Zachary Horvath
July 26, 2024
4.8K Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE