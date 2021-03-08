razzie awards
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly And Mod Sun Win Worst Director Razzies Award For "Good Mourning"Others honored with unflattering Razzies include Tom Hanks and Jared Leto.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop Culture2023 Razzie Awards Nominate Pete Davidson, Tom Hanks, MGK, And More In "Worst" CategoriesCategories for this year's list of nods include "Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel" and "Worst Screen Couple."By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesEddie Murphy Admits "Sh*tty Movies" Led Him To Stop ActingWinning the award for the Decade's Worst Actor Razzie put things into perspective for Eddie Murphy.By Aron A.